Police are in Fairfax County, Virginia, investigating the death of a child who was left in a car.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating the death of a child who was left in a car.

It happened Tuesday on the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive in Springfield. The child was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The temperature Tuesday was hot and humid, with highs in the 90s and a heat index in the triple digits.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.