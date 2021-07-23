E-scooters will soon be available to ride in Fairfax Co.

E-scooters will soon be available to ride in Fairfax County for the first time, the county announced Friday.

E-scooters will soon be available to ride in Fairfax County, Virginia, for the first time, the county announced Friday.

Fairfax County’s Department of Cable and Consumer Services approved the deployment of 600 e-scooters throughout the county — 300 LINK scooters and 300 Bird scooters. This is part of the Shared Mobility Device program.

These scooters will have a speed limit of 10 mph, and can be used on roads, sidewalks, pathways and crosswalks.

When done with a ride, the scooters must be left in an area that does not impact normal car or foot traffic.

The county approved the ordinance to allow e-scooters in Nov. 2019.

Bird offers a 50% discount for low-income riders, veterans, senior citizens, Pell grant recipients and certain nonprofit organizations.