Virginia woman accused of pretending to be lawyer, targeting immigrant community

A Virginia woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly pretending to be a lawyer for immigrants.

Jasmine Moawad, 45, worked out of an office in Tysons, targeting members of the Latino community who “may fear immigration consequences” if they were to speak to the police, according to a statement by Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

Moawad would collect payments for legal services from her clients that she didn’t perform and is not licensed to perform. Moawad called her fraudulent service “Americanos for America Party Incorporated.”

“We in Fairfax County have no tolerance for individuals who prey on our immigrant neighbors. Immigrants make our community whole and my office will always do everything in our power to safeguard Fairfax County’s immigrant communities,” Descano said.

So far, five victims have come forward.

Moawad was arrested at her house in Gainesville in Prince William County and was charged with two class four felonies of obtaining money or a signature on false pretense. She could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000, the statement said. Moawad is out on bond.

Descano said in the statement that his office will not be cooperating with ICE, so anyone with information about Moawad that wants to come forward will not face any immigration consequences.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-411-TIPS.

