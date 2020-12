A water main break closed portions of Lee Highway on Sunday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The rupture happened around 7 a.m. — cracking the pavement and spilling water across the roadway.

Fairfax County police said Lee Highway is closed between Ellenwood Drive and Mainstone Drive.

Water crews are on the scene, but officials said they do not know when the roadway will be reopened.

Below is a map of the affected area.

