CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police identify man shot,…

Police identify man shot, killed in Fairfax County

Rick Massimo

December 8, 2020, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Fairfax County police on Tuesday afternoon released the identity of the man shot and killed Monday night in the Alexandria section.

Antonio Stewart, 35, of Alexandria, was shot at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on South Kings Highway, in front of the Kings Garden Apartments. He died at a hospital.

The police said they believe so far that Stewart was walking next to his own apartment when he was shot.

They haven’t released any information about a suspect yet.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2; by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); texting FCCS plus your tip to 847411; or online.

The medical examiner has ruled Stewart’s death a homicide, the 15th in the county so far this year.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force’s next hack of the federal procurement system: One-year funding

DoD's biggest challenges moving forward

Space Force sets up innovation hub to connect with commercial partners

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up