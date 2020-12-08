Police identify man shot, killed in Fairfax County

The Fairfax County police on Tuesday afternoon released the identity of the man shot and killed Monday night in the Alexandria section.

The Fairfax County police on Tuesday afternoon released the identity of the man shot and killed Monday night in the Alexandria section.

Antonio Stewart, 35, of Alexandria, was shot at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on South Kings Highway, in front of the Kings Garden Apartments. He died at a hospital.

The police said they believe so far that Stewart was walking next to his own apartment when he was shot.

They haven’t released any information about a suspect yet.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2; by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); texting FCCS plus your tip to 847411; or online.

The medical examiner has ruled Stewart’s death a homicide, the 15th in the county so far this year.