A man is dead after a possible hit and run crash in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Backlick Road and Edsall Road in Springfield.

Police said the striking vehicle fled after the incident.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw the crash or anything suspicious at the intersection to call county police.

