Fairfax County hosts virtual job fair for unemployed during pandemic

Fairfax County, Virginia, is hosting a job fair to help those who have been put out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairfax County’s Economic Development Authority is hosting the virtual job fair Thursday.

Companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Wegmans and George Mason University are among those that are participating and looking for workers.

Opportunities range from store clerks to information security analysts.

The event is open to anyone looking for a job or reskilling opportunities, and participation is free of charge.

At the virtual fair, you can see job descriptions and talk directly to company representatives.

If you are interested in training programs, there will be organizations taking part in the job fair that train and place candidates in tech careers in a matter of weeks.

More information and registration can be found online.