Police ID Alexandria tow truck driver killed in Beltway crash

Virginia State Police have identified the tow truck driver who was killed Monday night as he ran to get out of the way of an SUV on the Capital Beltway.

Derrick A. Marbury, 49, of Alexandria, Virginia, died at the scene.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz M35 struck Marbury during a multi-vehicle crash that ultimately closed the Outer Loop in Fairfax County, Virginia, for seven hours. The 10:22 p.m. crash occurred less than a mile from Little River Turnpike.

At the time, Marbury was out of his truck on the shoulder of the Beltway, helping a stranded motorist.

Police said in the chain-reaction crash, the driver of a 2013 Honda Pilot hit the rear of a Ford Edge, sending the Honda SUV into Marbury’s truck. Marbury was subsequently struck by the Mercedes as he tried to get out of the way.