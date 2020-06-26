Juvenile body recovered in Reston’s Lake Audubon

Fire rescue officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, recovered a juvenile's body in Reston's Lake Audubon on Thursday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

Fire rescue officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, recovered a juvenile’s body in Reston’s Lake Audubon on Thursday night.

The unidentified person disappeared under water, and a search started about 9 p.m.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue officials responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive.

Units currently on scene in the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Reston, Lake Audubon.

Technical Rescue Team searching for a juvenile that disappeared under water. @FairfaxCountyPD helicopter and K9’s assisting. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/63xz8gKUiI — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 26, 2020

An investigation is ongoing, and foul play isn’t suspected.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.