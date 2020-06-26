Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Juvenile body recovered in…

Juvenile body recovered in Reston’s Lake Audubon

Scott Gelman

June 26, 2020, 1:19 AM

Fire rescue officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, recovered a juvenile’s body in Reston’s Lake Audubon on Thursday night.

The unidentified person disappeared under water, and a search started about 9 p.m.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue officials responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive.

An investigation is ongoing, and foul play isn’t suspected.

