3 Teslas stolen and drivers lead Fairfax Co. police on chases

One man is under arrest after early morning police chases involving three stolen Teslas in Fairfax County, Virginia.

One chase occurred on Leesburg Pike and others on the Capital Beltway.

Fairfax County police said the cars were stolen around 3 a.m. Friday from a Tysons Corner dealership.

Police said they attempted to stop the first Tesla on Virginia Route 7 near the Beltway, but the driver refused to stop.

That led to a chase, with the car crashing on Leesburg Pike and the driver taking off on foot.

Police chased the other two Teslas, but those drivers left the cars on the Beltway near Little River Turnpike and ran.

Officers took one of the drivers, believed to be a Maryland man, into custody.

Police also said there were passengers in the car whose driver got arrested.

The third driver ran off after ditching the car.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

