People met with busy tone when trying to place cellphone calls in Fairfax Co.

A network issue has been reported in Fairfax County, Virginia, causing intermittent issues with wireless phone calls.
People are reporting hearing a busy signal when using their cellphone for calls.
In the case of an emergency, the Fairfax County alert system suggests sending a text to 911 or calling the number on a landline.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
