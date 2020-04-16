People met with busy tone when trying to place cellphone calls in Fairfax Co.

A network issue has been reported in Fairfax County causing intermittent issues with wireless phone calls.

A network issue has been reported in Fairfax County, Virginia, causing intermittent issues with wireless phone calls.

People are reporting hearing a busy signal when using their cellphone for calls.

In the case of an emergency, the Fairfax County alert system suggests sending a text to 911 or calling the number on a landline.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.