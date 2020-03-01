Police ID victim, release photo of car, person of interest in Lorton hit-and-run

Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Lorton, Virginia, Saturday afternoon, as well as a picture of the car and driver they suspect of hitting him.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement Sunday that Joseph Lanza, 28, of Lorton, was hit by a car heading west on Old Colchester Road, near Gunston Road, at about 4:35 p.m. He died from his injuries at a hospital. The driver didn’t stop.

The police think he was hit by a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda Prelude, with a silver or gray hood. On Sunday, they released a photo of the car they think hit Lanza, and a person of interest in the case:

They’re asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-280-0543, or by contacting Crime Solvers anonymously, either by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), texting — “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411 — or online.

