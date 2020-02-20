Fairfax County man arrested, accused of soliciting minors over social media

A Falls Church, Virginia, man was arrested for soliciting sex from minors over social media, Fairfax County police announced Thursday.

A Falls Church, Virginia, man was arrested for soliciting sex from minors over social media, Fairfax County police announced Thursday.

James Gregory, 21, was using multiple social media accounts with false names and ages to solicit sex from minors, detectives said.

Gregory was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felonies of carnal knowledge of a child between ages 13 and 15, and the use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

He was released on bond Thursday.

The investigation was set off when a juvenile victim told their parents about having sexual contact with Gregory.

Victim specialists from the police are working with the victim.

The police are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Gregory to call 703-246-7800, option 3.

You can also send a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, and online. Tipsters are eligible for cash rewards if their information leads to an arrest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.