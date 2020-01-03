Private music teacher in Fairfax County accused of sexual battery

A private music teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, is now out on bond after he was charged with inappropriately touching a student.

A private music teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, is out on bond after being accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Jun Hou, 56, of Vienna, Virginia, was charged with aggravated sexual battery after a student complained of being inappropriately touched.

Hou provided music lessons to children out of his studio, Jun Hou Classic Music LLC at 8550 Lee Highway Suite 125 in Fairfax, near the intersection with Prosperity Avenue.

Detectives from the county’s child abuse squad arrested and charged Hou on Dec. 23. He was released a week later after posting a $10,000 bond.

The investigation began in September, and detectives want to hear from anyone else who believes their child may have had inappropriate contact with Hou. Fairfax County police’s Major Crimes Bureau can be reached at (703) 246-7800, option 3.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.