Fairfax County teacher accused of having sexual contact with student

A teacher at a high school in Fairfax County, Virginia, is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

On Wednesday, police arrested Philip Spivey, 57, of Falls Church, after an investigation revealed that he was having unlawful sexual contact with a student at Justice High School.

High school staff learned about Spivey and the student earlier this month and notified police, school principal Maria Eck said in a letter to the school community.

Spivey has not been in school since Jan. 8, and he was on leave when the allegations were made against him, Eck said.

“There is no greater responsibility than the safety and well-being of our students. We responded quickly and have worked cooperatively with police throughout their investigation,” Eck said.

In addition to his employment at Fairfax County Public Schools, Spivey also works as a private music teacher.

He is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian, and he is being held at the Fairfax County jail without bond.

Police ask anyone with information about this case, or may have had contact with Spivey, to call them at (703) 246-7800, option 3.

