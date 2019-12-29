Stabbing death in Vienna is Fairfax County’s 13th of 2019, matching 2018

With just a couple days remaining in 2019, Fairfax County Police reported the county's 13th homicide of the year on Sunday morning.

With just a couple days remaining in 2019, Fairfax County Police reported the county’s 13th homicide of the year on Sunday morning, matching last year’s total.

Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda, 27, of Vienna, is suspected of stabbing Mohammed Hemmatian, 61, to death. The two lived together in a home near the intersection of Edglea Road and Brightlea Drive in Vienna.

Toshpulodzoda remained at the scene and was charged with murder. He is currently at the hospital in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency after his arrest.

Detectives continue to investigate what prompted Toshpulodzoda to stab Hemmatian. If you know anything that might help, police ask that you call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

