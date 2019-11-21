Fairfax High School teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

Fairfax High School teacher Daniel Kim faces a felony charge after what police are calling an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student; detectives are looking for tips and any other possible victims.

A Fairfax High School teacher is facing felony charges after he was accused of being in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Daniel Kim, 29, of Oakton, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday night at his home, the Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday.

Kim faces one charge of indecent liberties by a custodian, and is being held without bond.

The police said a student disclosed Kim’s conduct in the past two months, setting off the investigation.

Kim is listed as a math teacher on Fairfax High School’s website. Fairfax County Public Schools spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell said Kim has been suspended without pay.

“FCPS and the school are fully cooperating with the police in their investigation,” the school system said in a statement. “Our counselors are available to provide any support necessary for students and their families. This remains an ongoing police investigation, and any additional information about this matter will be released by law enforcement.”

Detectives are seeking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Kim to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800.

Kim’s arrest comes roughly one month after the arrest of 31-year-old Matthew Snell, who was a learning-disabilities teacher at Thoreau Middle School in Vienna. Snell was arrested in El Paso, Texas, as he was trying to leave the country.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text (send “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411), and online at Fairfax County Crime Solvers.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

