Police: Suspected gunman barricaded in Fairfax County house

A suspected gunman has barricaded himself with an unknown number of people inside a home in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night, according to Fairfax County police.

Police say the parties involved are known to each other.

Officers initially responded to the scene in the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive in Burke for reports of shots fired.

An officer suffered injuries that are not life-threatening while on the scene of the barricade, police said.

Police urge people to avoid the area as they work to resolve the situation peacefully.

