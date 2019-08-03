McLean summer camp employee arrested, allegedly inappropriately touched child

An employee of a McLean, Virginia, summer camp has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child, according to Fairfax County police.

An employee of a McLean, Virginia, summer camp has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child, according to Fairfax County police.

Cesar Laragaibort, 37, of Fairfax is a counselor and bus driver at Camp Greenway, which is run by the Madeira School, an all-girls high school in McLean, Virginia. Camp Greenway is a coed camp for those who are entering Kindergarten through 8th grades.

A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Laragaibort says that he was a member of the U.S. Navy.

The child who disclosed the inappropriate touching is not affiliated with Camp Greenway, according to police.

Authorities were notified about the alleged touching incident on Thursday. Laragaibort was arrested on Friday night after detectives gathered evidence.

At this point, police said it does not appear the alleged incident took place on any school buses, or at the camp grounds.

Laragaibort is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone who may be concerned that their child may have had inappropriate contact with Laragaibort, should contact detectives at 703-246-7800. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-8477, texting “FCCS” and the message to 847411 or filling out a form online.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.