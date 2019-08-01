1 dead in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run

Police are searching for the car that hit and killed a pedestrian late Thursday night in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Fair Lakes Circle near the Kohl’s shopping center.

Fairfax County Police say the person who was hit died at the scene.

They say the vehicle is possibly a red Hyundai sedan that’s damaged at the front.

Fair Lakes Circle is closed in that area.

Below is a map of the area where the hit-and-run happened.

