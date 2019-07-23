Springfield technician pleads guilty to raping 2 disabled clients, getting them pregnant

A Virginia man who worked as a behavioral technician to help the disabled pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping two clients there and getting them pregnant.

A Springfield, Virginia, man who worked as a behavioral technician at the MVLE Community Center to help the disabled pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping two clients there and getting them pregnant, according to officials.

Bernard Betts-King, 60, could face two life sentences for the 2017 and 2018 attacks.

Due to their disabilities, neither of Betts-King’s victims understood what it meant to be pregnant. Both women gave birth.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1.

Police said it is possible Betts-King has more victims. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them at (703) 246-7800.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.