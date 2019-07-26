New design school and more planned for Virginia Tech campus in Falls Church

With a new commercial center in the works next door, Virginia Tech is ramping up its plans to expand its Falls Church campus.

The Virginia Tech campus is just south of the West Falls Church Metro station, an area with extensive redevelopment in the pipeline for the next few years.

The new facility will mix academic uses, commercial uses, and some residential facilities, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The project will expand the existing academic program and a new national center for smart design and construction. A new mixed residential and commercial complex is also part of the school’s designs for the area. The project would also relocate Hitt Contracting Inc. to a new on-site headquarters.

During a meeting with faculty and staff members, school officials said the programs for the expanded campus are still being developed with the goal of finding a distinct focus for the campus apart from the Virginia Tech locations in Arlington and Alexandria.

