Man wounded in gang-related shooting in Fairfax Co.

A man was shot in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday night, in what is now the third shooting in the Gum Springs area this week.

Fairfax County police say the man was shot in the 3000 block of Fordson Court around midnight. His injuries are not life threatening.

Bullets also hit a vehicle and an apartment on the block.

Police say the shooting is gang-related and likely connected to a Monday night shooting on the same block that sent two teens to the hospital. Neither of their injuries were life-threatening.

A third shooting Tuesday afternoon sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened on the 6400 block of Telegraph Road, less than four miles away from the other two shootings. Police say this shooting also seems to be gang-related and are looking into any connection with the other shootings.

Thursday, police said in a tweet that they understand the community’s concern about the series of shootings. Extra police officers will be patrolling the area as investigations continue.

We understand the community’s concern about the recent shootings in Gum Springs. Officers from our Mt Vernon Station will be providing extra patrol as our detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information, please call 703-691-2131. #FCPD. pic.twitter.com/E9sjmb8hwQ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 4, 2019

Below is a map of where the most recent shooting happened.

