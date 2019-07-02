2 teens shot at Fairfax County playground

The teens are recovering; the Fairfax County police believe the shooting could be gang-related.

Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot Monday night at a playground in Fairfax County, Virginia.

They were shot just after 11 p.m. on Fordson Court, near Sherwood Hall Lane in Hybla Valley.

One of the teens has been released from the hospital. Neither of the teens’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

