2 teens shot at Fairfax County playground

By Teddy Gelman July 2, 2019 10:23 am 07/02/2019 10:23am
Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot Monday night at a playground in Fairfax County, Virginia.

They were shot just after 11 p.m. on Fordson Court, near Sherwood Hall Lane in Hybla Valley.

The Fairfax County police believe the shooting could be gang-related.

One of the teens has been released from the hospital. Neither of the teens’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

