Dog shot after biting 2 Fairfax Co. park visitors

A loose dog that bit two people at Green Spring Gardens in Fairfax County, Virginia, was shot in the leg by an officer. The dog's owner decided to have the dog euthanized.

Fairfax County police criminal and internal administrative divisions continue to investigate an incident in Green Spring Gardens park last week that resulted in a dog being shot by an officer. The officer shot a German shepherd that reportedly bit two people in the park last Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the park at 12:30 p.m. on June 25 for reports of two dogs running loose. Someone had reported that one of the dogs, a German shepherd, had bitten two park visitors.

The officers were able to locate the dogs and tried to contain them. Police said the German shepherd charged aggressively at officer Yousuf Ashraf, who then shot the dog in its leg.

The German shepherd was taken to a vet with injuries that were not life-threatening. The owner chose to have the dog euthanized.

Ashraf is a 13-year veteran of the police department and has been cross-trained to supplement the Animal Protection Police, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Police said the other dog ran off and ultimately returned home.

Below is a map of where the incident happened.

