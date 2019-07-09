Cleanup, closures continue after major flash flooding

July 9th, 2019

July 9, 2019, 4:55 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, TysonsReporter.com, and republished with permission.

Around the Tysons area, work is underway to clean up and repair roads, parks and even a high school after severe flash flooding yesterday.

“Nearly 5 inches of rain fell on Fairfax County Monday morning — nearly a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours, overwhelming numerous parts of our public infrastructure,” according to Fairfax County.

McLean High School had two hallways flooded along with the athletic locker rooms and coaches’ offices, Ellen Reilly, the principal of the high school, told Tysons Reporter, adding that Fairfax County Public Schools assessed the school today (July 9) to make sure that all of the areas were safe.

“Custodial staff worked throughout the day pumping out the water from the locker rooms and the carpets will be shampooed once everything dries out,” Reilly said.

The staff received a shout out on the high school’s Twitter:


Kirby Road will continue to be closed in McLean for several weeks as crews work to repair extensive damage.

The Fairfax County Park Authority said this morning that several parks in the Tysons area are closed as park teams assess the damage, including the west parking lot at Scott’s Run and bridge at Lewinsville Park.

Motorists are stranded on a flooded section of Canal Road in Washington. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
A driver and a passenger stand on top of a flooded car on Canal Road in D.C. on July 8, 2019. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
WTOP’s Dave Dildine observed D.C. water rescue crews helping stranded drivers on Canal Road. Some commuters swarm to higher ground. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
A driver stands on top of his car on Canal Road as the D.C. road floods. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
DC Water crews worked to clear a flooded underpass Monday. (Courtesy DC Water)
DC Water crews worked to clear a flooded underpass Monday. (Courtesy DC Water)
A number of vehicles are submerged on Canal Road near Fletcher’s Cove. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Severe flooding in a residential neighborhood in Potomac, Maryland
Severe flooding in a residential neighborhood in Potomac, Maryland, on July 8, 2019. (Courtesy Benjamin Winig)
An image of a flooded roadway shared by Frederick police on social media.
An image of a flooded roadway shared by Frederick police on social media.
A number of vehicles are submerged on Canal Road near Fletcher’s Cove. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW, stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington near the Washington Monument. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Ave., NW stalling cars in the street, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington near the Washington Monument. (AP/Alex Brandon)
A Uniformed Division Secret Service officer looks up at the rain as he takes shelter in a doorway of the Treasury Building, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
A tractor-trailer clogs the Capital Beltway after heavy rains swept the area on July 8, 2019. (Courtesy Jeff Elliot)
First responders are on the scene at S. Capitol Street and Malcolm X Avenue Southeast in Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 8, 2019. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
WTOP’s Steve Dresner snapped this photo on Bradley Boulevard, near Mercy Hollow Court, in Potomac, Maryland. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
In Potomac, Maryland, a sinkhole blocked Belfast Road near Macarthur Boulevard. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department)
One listener sent this photo of multiple vehicles stuck in Reston, Virginia. (WTOP listener)
