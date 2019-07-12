Alexandria man dead in Fairfax Co. crash

A 66-year-old man is dead following a Thursday night crash in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

Mohammed Ishaq, of Alexandria, was crossing Leesburg Pike near Payne Street around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound Mazda 3.

Police say Ishaq was not in a crosswalk.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Mazda stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

