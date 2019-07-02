2 injured in Fairfax Co. shootings

Neither of the shootings was fatal, the police said, and one was accidental. They're still working to see whether the incidents were related.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds in Fairfax County on Wednesday night, and the police are working to determine whether the incidents are related.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday that they got a call that someone had been shot on Queensberry Avenue, in Springfield, a little after 6 p.m.

They found Johnathan Velasquez Romero, 19, of Springfield with a gunshot wound to his hand. The police said they were told that a man in a mask was involved, but they eventually determined that Romero had shot himself by accident. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and given a summons.

Then, at about 8 p.m., officers went to a hospital in the area after they were told a man had been dropped off with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. They’re still investigating, including the question of whether it was related to the earlier, accidental shooting.

These are the fourth and fifth shootings in Fairfax County this week, but the police said they have no indication that they are gang-related, or related to the earlier shootings in the Gum Springs and Rose Hill areas

The police are asking anyone who knows anything more about any of these shootings to call them at 703-691-2131. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or texting TIP187 plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

