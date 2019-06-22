202
Video shows ex-boyfriend confess to killing 16-year-old Fairfax Co. girl

By H.J. Mai June 22, 2019 8:00 pm 06/22/2019 08:00pm
The teenager who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in a Fairfax County, Virginia, park displayed no emotions when describing the murder during a videotaped police interview.

The video, obtained by NBC Washington, shows Nebiyu Ebrahim, 18, calmly describing to police how he killed 16-year-old Jholie Moussa in January 2018.

Erahim, who was 17 at the time of the murder, told police that he started choking Moussa after he flew into a “blind rage.”

Over the course of the five-hour interrogation, the teenager described in great detail how he strangled his ex-girlfriend.

He told police that he used an MMA-style chokehold on Moussa and didn’t stop, even though he knew he could.

Moussa’s body was found two week later after the murder in a shallow grave in Woodlawn Park, less than a mile from her home and walking distance from where Ebrahim lived with his parents.

