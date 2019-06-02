202
Moped crash in Fairfax City closed NB Rt. 123 for almost 3 hours

By Zeke Hartner June 2, 2019 12:36 pm 06/02/2019 12:36pm
A crash involving a moped on Route 123 — also known as Chain Bridge Road — in Fairfax City, Virginia, closed the northbound lanes of the road for over three hours on Sunday.

Around 8 a.m., Fairfax City police tweeted that Chain Bridge Road near Eaton Place was closed due to the investigation. The road reopened at around 11:30 a.m.

A WTOP listener who was near the scene of the crash called the Traffic Center to report the incident. The caller said she was a former first responder, and was helping to direct traffic while waiting for police to get to the scene.

Fairfax City police is asking any witnesses of the crash to contact them at 703-385-7963. Police declined to comment further on the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map near the incident.

Topics:
chain bridge road fairfax city Fairfax County, VA News Local News moped crash Virginia News Washington, DC Traffic
