Moped crash in Fairfax City closed NB Rt. 123 for almost 3 hours

A crash involving a moped on Route 123 — also known as Chain Bridge Road — in Fairfax City, Virginia, closed the northbound lanes of the road for over three hours on Sunday.

A crash involving a moped on Route 123 — also known as Chain Bridge Road — in Fairfax City, Virginia, closed the northbound lanes of the road for over three hours on Sunday.

Around 8 a.m., Fairfax City police tweeted that Chain Bridge Road near Eaton Place was closed due to the investigation. The road reopened at around 11:30 a.m.

A WTOP listener who was near the scene of the crash called the Traffic Center to report the incident. The caller said she was a former first responder, and was helping to direct traffic while waiting for police to get to the scene.

Fairfax City police is asking any witnesses of the crash to contact them at 703-385-7963. Police declined to comment further on the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map near the incident.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.