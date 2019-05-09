Virginia children’s entertainer charged with having child porn

A children’s entertainer who performs under the name Mr. Knick Knack is out on bail after having been charged with possessing child pornography.

Steven Rossi, 58, of Reston, Virginia, was arrested April 30, Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday.

Police said they got a tip on April 18 that Rossi had child pornography. Rossi posted bail May 2 and is scheduled to be in court June 11 on 10 counts of felony possession of child pornography.

Police said that so far there’s no indication that Rossi had any contact with any of the children in the illicit images detectives found, but they’re asking anyone who knows a child who may have had contact with him to call them at (703) 246-7800.

You can also send a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS or by texting TIP187 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

