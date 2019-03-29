Fairfax Co. day care worker charged with sexual battery against children

The Fairfax County police say Rolly Hammond, 38, of Burke, inappropriately touched and abused multiple children across several years as a day care worker at an elementary school in Springfield, Virginia. They're looking for more victims.

Fairfax County police said Rolly Hammond, 38, of Burke, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery against children. He was a day care worker under the Department of Family Services’ School Age Child Care program at West Springfield Elementary School.

The police and Child Protective Services were contacted on Wednesday with an account of a child having been inappropriately touched by Hammond. Further investigation yielded a second child who described years of abuse by Hammond.

Hammond has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Fairfax County are seeking additional victims, and ask anyone with information to call law enforcement at 703-246-7800, or to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or texting TIP187.

Hammond has been employed with the Department of Family Services as a day care teacher since February 2008.

In addition to West Springfield Elementary School, Hammond worked at Ravensworth Elementary, in North Springfield, and at Rolling Valley Elementary, in West Springfield. Throughout his tenure he also participated in the SACC spring break and winter break programs at West Springfield Elementary and Rolling Valley Elementary.

He worked at Ravensworth Elementary from 2007 to 2008, according to a statement from the school’s principal.

Below are the years and schools where he worked spring break and winter break programs:

Winter break:

Rolling Valley: 2018 to 2019, 2017 to 2018, 2016 to 2017 and 2015 to 2016

West Springfield: 2015 to 2016

Spring break:

West Springfield: 2015 and 2011

Rolling Valley: 2012

“He’s been in a position of trust for over a decade,” said Major Ed O’Carroll, commander of the Major Crimes Bureau. “If anyone has had contact that’s inappropriate and possibly illegal — they need to contact us.”

Parents who pick up on a sign or signal from children who may have been victimized are advised not to try to delve into details of what might have happened.

“That might be a great time to pause, contact us … and we can assist in extracting the story, the occurrence, the information. We don’t want parents to inadvertently lead the story to somewhere it shouldn’t be,” O’Carroll said.

SACC teachers undergo a national background check and a statewide child protective services check every three years.

