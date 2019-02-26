Police ID pedestrian killed in Fairfax Co. at ramp to Outer Loop

A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on the ramp from eastbound Va. 7/Leesburg Pike to the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on the ramp from eastbound Va. 7/Leesburg Pike to the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County police have identified the pedestrian as Chandra Bhandari, 72, of Falls Church.

Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the report of an injured pedestrian on Leesburg Pike near the Beltway.

Police said Bhandari was pronounced dead on the scene and was found near a crosswalk.

Bhandari was thought to be crossing the on-ramp from eastbound Leesburg Pike to southbound Interstate 495 between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. when police said Bhandari was hit by a driver.

The driver did not stop, and police believe speed to be a factor. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors for Bhandari.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-280-0543. They can also submit their tip anonymously online or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The eastbound Va. 7 ramp to the Outer Loop was closed most of the morning.

