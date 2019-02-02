1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Chantilly crash on Rt. 28

Fairfax County police said Friday evening that a driver in a 2015 BMW 323i was heading north in the southbound lanes and hit a 2005 Acura TL head on.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is in the hospital Friday morning following a two-car crash in Chantilly, Virginia, that shuttered two lanes on Virginia Route 28 for about five hours.

Fairfax County police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on southbound Route 28 at Westfields Boulevard. Later Friday, police said that a driver in a 2015 BMW 323i was heading north in the southbound lanes and hit a 2005 Acura TL head on.

One of the drivers died after he was taken to the hospital; police have now identified him as 59-year-old Eliseo Ruiz, of Chantilly, who was the driver of the Acura.

The driver of the BMW was also taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries, police said.

Investigators are still looking into whether alcohol and speed played any part in the crash, police said. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 703-280-0543.

WTOP’s Teta Alim and Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

