202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Local donations soar thanks…

Local donations soar thanks to Netflix star Marie Kondo’s ‘Tidying Up’ tips

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP January 17, 2019 8:20 am 01/17/2019 08:20am
14 Shares


 

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Does it bring you joy? Keep it. If not, let it go have a life with someone who will appreciate it more than you do.

That’s an oversimplified version of the decluttering philosophy of Marie Kondo. The tidying expert and author’s new Netflix show has gone viral and it’s impacts are being felt in the D.C. area.

Libraries in Fairfax County can’t keep any of Kondo’s books on the shelves. In addition to her original title, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese art of decluttering and organizing,” there is a comic book type version and another book that’s a do-it-yourself guide with specific tips on how to fold things and where to put them, for example.

“They’re all checked out,” said Jessica Hudson, director of the Fairfax County Public Library system.

Related Stories

Fairfax County has more than 400,000 library card holders. At some branches, dozens of people have Kondo books ‘on-hold‘ so they can be next in line to get a copy.

“Marie Kondo’s book has been our most popular downloadable eBook for probably the last two or three months,” Hudson said. “The Netflix series certainly helped boost it up. It was pretty popular before then.”

Getting people to simplify their lives by giving things away has also been good for book donations to libraries.

“We have absolutely benefited from her book,” Hudson said. “We’ve seen a large amount of donations over time and that means more sales through our ‘Friends of the Libraries’ groups, which means more money coming back to the library.”

Hudson said sales of used books by various ‘friends groups’ results in yearly donations back into the system of between $225,000 and $250,000.

The money complements funding from the county and is used for various upgrades like carpets and furniture and for programs, such as story times, teen and adult book clubs, summer reading and STEM programs.

“Any program that you see in our library is most likely supported by generous funds sponsored by the friends groups,” Hudson said.

Vito Santos, of Falls Church, is a frequent donor and buyer of books at Fairfax County libraries.

“I buy usually books on arts, history, politics and my field – that is economics and finance,” Santos said. “After I read it – I know if I don’t need to keep it, somebody else is going to take advantage of it.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
cleaning decluttering Entertainment News Fairfax County Public Library Fairfax County, VA News joy kristi king Latest News libraries Life & Style Living News Local News Marie Kondo netflix Trending Now TV News Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Jan. 25
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 20-26
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods