Fairfax Co. police release sketch of man who assaulted 2 girls in Annandale

WASHINGTON — Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are still looking for the man they believe approached and assaulted two girls Saturday evening near an elementary school in Annandale and have released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. as the girls, ages 11 and 13, were walking along the 7900 block of Charles Thomson Lane. Braddock Elementary School and Annandale High School are in the vicinity of where police say the incident took place.

The suspect approached them and then inappropriately touched one of the girls, according to a police news release. He tried to touch the other girl but she fought him off and the suspect ran away.

Police searched for the suspect in the neighborhood with a helicopter and K-9 unit.

Detectives conducted a canvass of the neighborhood and passed out flyers with the suspect’s sketch to neighbors.

The suspect was described as a 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic man who is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall with a heavy build and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a green vest, a plaid long sleeve shirt and bluejeans.

Anyone with information related to this event is asked to contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Solvers website or calling 1-866-411-TIPS. They can be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Below is a map of the area where the assault happened.

