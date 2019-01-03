Comments wanted on $200 million Fairfax Co. Parkway widening project

Virginia's Department of Transportation is considering a plan to widen the roadway from four to six lanes between Lee Highway (Va. Route 29) and Ox Road (Va. Route 123).

WASHINGTON — A stretch of Fairfax County Parkway that runs about 5.5 miles between Fairfax and Fairfax Station may soon be consumed by a construction project projected to cost nearly $200 million.

Virginia’s Department of Transportation (VDOT) is considering a plan to widen the roadway from four to six lanes between Lee Highway (Va. Route 29) and Ox Road (Va. Route 123).

As it stands, the project will be done in two phases, the first starting late this year.

But VDOT wants your feedback on its proposal. The state is holding a meeting on Monday, Jan. 7, at Robinson Secondary School, at 5035 Sideburn Road in Fairfax, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Widening Fairfax County Parkway;

Building a new interchange at Popes Head Road;

Improving the Route 123 interchange and the intersection of the parkway with Burke Centre Parkway;

Improving the parkway’s pedestrian/bicycle trail along the length of the project route.

The design proposal includes:

If you can’t make the meeting on Monday, you can still review the project details on VDOT’s website and find out how to send comments to the project manager by email or regular mail.

See the map below for the approximate location of the project.

