202.5
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Plea hearing set for…

Plea hearing set for man accused of killing Muslim teen

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 4:43 am 11/28/2018 04:43am
Share

Darwin Martinez-Torres, who is accused of raping and killing 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen in 2017 as she walked back to a mosque ahead of Ramadan services, is scheduled to enter a plea deal.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A Northern Virginia man accused of raping and killing a Muslim teenager is scheduled to enter a plea deal.

A change-of-plea hearing has been set for Wednesday morning in Fairfax for Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling. He is charged with capital murder in the 2017 slaying of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, who was killed as she walked back to a mosque with friends after a pre-dawn, fast-food meal ahead of Ramadan services.

Details of the plea were not available ahead of Wednesday’s plea hearing. Martinez-Torres has been facing a possible death penalty under the charges filed against him last year.

Hassanen’s death received widespread attention amid concerns that her slaying was motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment, though police have said repeatedly they have no evidence of a hate crime.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
darwin martinez torres Fairfax County, VA News Local News Nabra Hass National News Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Nov. 28
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 25-Dec. 1
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note