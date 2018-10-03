Man, 75, struck and killed by car in Fairfax Co.

A 75-year-old man was struck by a car and killed as he tried to cross Dolley Madison Boulevard in Virginia Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON — A 75-year-old man was struck by a car and killed as he tried to cross Dolley Madison Boulevard in Virginia Tuesday night.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement that Philip Dietz, 75, of McLean, was trying to cross the boulevard at Madison McLean Drive a little before 10 p.m. when he was hit by a car in the right southbound lane of Dolley Madison Boulevard.

There’s a crosswalk with a traffic light at the intersection; the police are still investigating as to whether Dietz was in the crosswalk when he was struck.

Police said speed didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, neither did alcohol, on the part of Dietz or the driver.

There’s no word of any charges yet.

A map of the intersection:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.