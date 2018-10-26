Woman killed after being struck by motorcycle in Springfield

A woman crossing the street early Friday morning in Springfield was fatally struck by a motorcycle Friday morning.

Hirute Siyum, 46, of Springfield, was trying to cross Old Keene Mill Road about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, Fairfax County police said. She was outside the marked crosswalk and was seen running across the intersection in front of incoming traffic when she was struck by a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle.

Siyum was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the motorcyclist remained at the scene and that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

