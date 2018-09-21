202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » That won't fly: Fanny…

That won’t fly: Fanny pack used in Fairfax Co. assault contained pigeon

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 8:51 am 09/21/2018 08:51am
4 Shares

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police say a woman at a Social Security Administration office outside Washington smacked a security guard in the head with a fanny pack and then pulled a knife on him. Inside the fanny pack, a pigeon was found.

Citing a statement from Fairfax County police, The Washington Post reports 56-year-old Laurie Weaver, of New York, had yelled at employees before attacking an intervening guard Tuesday.

She was arrested without incident outside, but the avian accessory to the assault was only discovered when police looked inside her bag. The pigeon wasn’t harmed, and will be released into the wild once the investigation concludes.

Weaver is charged with attempted unlawful wounding, and may face additional counts. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500