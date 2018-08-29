Fairfax Co. music teacher charged with sex offenses against kids

Ryan Thomas Pick, who teaches at Cameron Elementary School, was charged Monday in Hanover County, Virginia, with a felony count of proposing sex to a minor as well as four counts of sex offense with a minor by computer, court records show.

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County elementary school music teacher, who also directed music at his church, is facing multiple charges of sex offenses against children.

Ryan Thomas Pick of Woodbridge, Virginia teaches at Cameron Elementary School. He was charged Monday in Hanover County, Virginia, with a felony count of proposing sex to a minor as well as four counts of sex offense with a minor by computer, court records show.

One offense took place on July 10, the documents said. Pick was arrested Aug. 21.

Pick is currently on leave from his school job without pay, Fairfax County Public Schools spokesman John Torre said in an email.

On his personal website to book gigs and showcase his music, Pick says he teaches general music for Fairfax County schools and directs music at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Woodbridge, Virginia.

St. Paul’s Pastor Scott Beck confirms to WTOP that he dismissed Pick from his position leading the choir after learning from Pick’s family he was facing charges of inappropriate behavior with children.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.