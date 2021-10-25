WTOP’s Week of Giving Campaign

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Official Rules

NO DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN; A DONATION WILL NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

1. Eligibility: No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. The WTOP Week of Giving Campaign Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to individuals who are 18 years or older and residents of Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Employees of Hubbard Radio Washington D.C., LLC and its station WTOP, 5425 Wisconsin Ave, Fifth Floor, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 (“Sponsor”). 4Giving, Eagle Bank (collectively, the “Promotional Participants”), Hubbard Radio, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes (collectively with Sponsor and Promotional Participants, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on November 8, 2021 and ends at 5:00:00 PM ET on November 12, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

2. How to Enter: To enter, visit WTOP’s Live Local charity page at https://wtop.com/wtoplivelocal/ (“Page”) during the Sweepstakes Period to make a donation to your favorite charity listed on the Page, and be automatically entered into the Sweepstakes random drawing. To enter without making a donation, visit WTOP.com during the Sweepstakes Period, visit the Contest page to find, complete and submit the Sweepstakes official entry form to receive one (1) entry into the random drawing. All entries must be received by 5:00:00 PM ET on November 12, 2021 to be eligible for the random drawing.

Sponsor is not responsible for telephone line unavailability, busy signals on the Sweepstakes line, operator interference, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the phone call, telephone system malfunctions, or any other telephone problems which may or may not result from this Sweepstakes.

3. Random Drawing: One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded via a random drawing, which will be conducted by Sponsor on November 15, 2021 from among all eligible entries received. Odds of being named the Grand Prize winner depend on the number of eligible entries received. Decisions of judges are final and binding. The Grand Prize winner will be notified by telephone or email on or about the day of the random drawing. Sponsor will make up to 2 attempts to contact the potential Prize winner. If Sponsor is unable to contact the potential Prize winner after 2 attempts, that potential Prize winner will forfeit the Prize, and the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner from among all remaining entries received.

5. Prize and Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) – One (1) Grand Prize – A private VIP tour of the WTOP Newsroom. Please note: there is no retail value associated with this Grand Prize. The VIP tour must occur within 30 days of being named the Grand Prize winner, and must occur on a date and time as agreed to by Sponsor (not to be unreasonably withheld) to be scheduled on a weekday (Mon-Fri) between the hours of 8:00 AM ET and 5:00 PM ET (subject to Sponsor’s prior approval), or will be forfeited.

Prize is non-transferrable, and not substitutable and not redeemable for cash. Sponsor may substitute the prize for one of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion for any reason. Prize winner may be required to sign a liability and/or publicity release (“Prize Release”) prior to issuance of a prize. The Prize winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules.

6. Claiming the Prize: Upon winner verification, the winner will receive an email from a WTOP representative to schedule the tour. The potential winner must respond to the email within 24 hours, or will forfeit their right to the Grand Prize.

7. Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Prize Provider which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes and acceptance or use or misuse of Prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of Prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s use for promotional purposes, of his/her likeness, voice (including a recording of the winner’s telephone call to the station) and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation. By calling in to participate in this Sweepstakes, each participant consents to his or her voice and telephone conversation being recorded and/or broadcast.

8. General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other Sweepstakes or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

9. Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

10. Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy-policy/. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

11. Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Maryland; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Maryland without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Maryland or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Maryland.

12. Official Rules: For a copy of these official rules, see https://wtop.com/wtoplivelocal/.

13. Sponsor: Hubbard Radio Washington D.C., LLC and its station WTOP, 5425 Wisconsin Ave, Fifth Floor, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.