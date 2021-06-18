Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout

Top 10 2021 Nomination

Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community. Nominate your favorite local restaurant in each of the 10 categories below and WTOP will award the Grand Prize Winner in each category $1,000!

Nominations are open July 19 through Friday, July 23, at 5 p.m. Scroll down to submit your nomination by using the form below!

Come back to vote for your favorite once per category, per day beginning Aug. 2 through Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.

This year’s WTOP Top 10 Categories are:

Best BBQ 

Best Place to Get a Drink

Best Brunch

Best Burger

Best Crabs 

Best Bakery

Best Pizza 

Best Coffee Shop

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Best International Cuisine

To be eligible for a nomination, each local restaurant nominated must:

Have a physical presence in Maryland, D.C. or Virginia

Have a majority of locations within the Maryland, D.C. or Virginia area

Be currently open for business at the time of nomination

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2021 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For full contest rules click here!

Promote voting for your restaurant in the WTOP Top 10 contest with our custom flyer, click here!

*Art in WTOP Top 10 graphic above was created by local D.C.-based artist, Keyonna Jones. Click here to see more of her work!

For questions and more information email contests@wtop.com

