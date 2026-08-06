Wildfire near Athens leaves rescuers scrambling to reunite hundreds of animals

MEGARA, Greece (AP) — Sasa, an alert and floppy-eared mixed-breed puppy, did not return home when the remaining containment lines…

MEGARA, Greece (AP) — Sasa, an alert and floppy-eared mixed-breed puppy, did not return home when the remaining containment lines were lifted Wednesday in the wake of a wildfire that swept across mountains and coastal areas near Athens.

The pup was one of hundreds of pets and wild animals rescued by volunteers this week during the blaze, which prompted multiple evacuations.

The fire — at one point burning on five fronts — torched dozens of homes and more than 100 square kilometers (39 square miles) of land. It was the latest scene of destruction during Europe’s searing summer, where massive fires — including in countries accustomed to cooler summers — have worried animal welfare groups.

In the town of Megara, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Athens, rescue organizer Elena Dede said the local volunteer effort saved more than 280 animals, mostly dogs, during scorching heat and high winds.

Sasa and others were housed on an indoor sports court inside a collapsible wire cage with a rubber ball to play with and a metal water bowl.

“There was so much heat and the fire was so aggressive. It was changing directions all the time,” Dede said.

Richard Parr, director of the U.K.-based Center for Wild Animal Welfare, described these animal rescue efforts by firefighters and local charities as “heroic” but argued that hotter summers are increasing the risk facing millions of animals.

“At the moment, all too often, it is ad hoc, and it falls on the shoulders of private individuals, small charities,” he said. “The scale of the challenges they’re facing in terms of the number of animals affected and the areas of fire is gigantic and completely out of step.”

The organization is campaigning for a dedicated European Union animal rescue service and funding to address the problem.

“There’s just a massive mismatch between the huge scale of this problem and the resources and the capacity that are available to respond to it,” Parr said.

He also urged governments to consider setting up “fire refuges” for animals, such as ponds and rock piles that could offer shelter.

In Greece, the blaze has left rescuers with a logistical headache: where to return displaced animals like Sasa. Dede said local authorities were helping match missing-animal notices with rescued animals and find temporary homes until the process was completed.

However, she said she was mindful that the dogs at the stadium were among the fortunate.

“It was really hard for every volunteer and every person involved to survive the smoke and the stress,” she said.

“I will never forget the animals that we knew were left behind. I’m just hoping they were saved and ran free.”

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Petros Giannakouris in Megara, Greece contributed.

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