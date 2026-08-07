Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to make first visit to Russia-friendly Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will on Saturday make his first official visit to Serbia, one of…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will on Saturday make his first official visit to Serbia, one of the few European countries that have maintained friendly relations with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine.

The office of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic announced the visit late Thursday. Zelenskyy’s office has not officially confirmed his trip to Belgrade.

The visit comes as Vucic tries to balance Serbia’s traditional ties with Moscow against pressure to align its foreign policy with the European Union. Vucic has refused to join international sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, citing historic ties between the two Slavic nations.

Serbia is in the process of joining the EU, but that has been stalled partly because of Belgrade’s policies toward Moscow.

Serbia relies almost entirely on Russia for its energy supplies. Although Belgrade has refused to sanction Russia, it has provided aid to Ukraine and Vucic has recently stepped up contacts with Kyiv, in an apparent bid to boost his image in the West.

Russia last year accused Serbia of exporting arms to Ukraine through NATO member states, describing the move as a “stab in the back.” Serbia also has promised to help rebuild Ukraine after the war.

Ahead of the visit, Vucic said he and Zelenskyy will discuss cooperation in various fields and their countries’ paths toward EU membership. Vucic said Serbia does not intend to change its position on Russia sanctions.

“As far as sanctions are concerned, let me tell you directly: Serbia has established its policy,” Vucic said on Friday. He added that Serbia’s stand “has not changed and this will remain so for the time being.”

Russia has faced international condemnation and sanctions since it launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Djordje Vlajic, a senior editor at the independent Fonet news agency in Belgrade, believes that both Vucic and Zelensky aim to make political gains from the Belgrade visit.

Zelenskyy “is sending a message to Russia that he is taking over of its key allies in the Balkans,” Vlajic said. Vucic, on his part, “wants to keep the link alive with the EU and send a signal to Brussels that he shares their (EU) position about the war,” he added.

Serbia has been told it could lose access to EU funds and cannot move ahead with its EU membership bid because of its Moscow ties and general democratic backsliding under Vucic, who has faced a year of youth-led protests following a train station disaster in November 2024 that killed 16 people.

Vucic and Zelenskyy have met on several occasions since the start of the Russian invasion. Vucic traveled to Ukraine twice to attend summits on strengthening European support for Kyiv’s fight against Russian aggression, but each time he refused to sign a joint declaration calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

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AP Writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed.

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