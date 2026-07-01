Aston Villa takes on FIFA in court to unblock registration for 17-year-old Madjo

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Aston Villa took on FIFA at sport’s highest court on Wednesday to try and register a…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Aston Villa took on FIFA at sport’s highest court on Wednesday to try and register a 17-year-old forward who has been refused permission to play this year.

Villa spent a reported 12 million euros ($13.6 million) in January to buy north London-born Brian Madjo from French club Metz but has been unable to field him.

FIFA blocked Madjo’s registration because its transfer rules limit international moves by players under the age of 18. The former Luxembourg international turns 18 in January.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Villa’s appeal hearing went ahead on schedule, though gave no target date for a ruling.

Villa will play in the Champions League next season and the deadline to register a squad list of players with UEFA is Sept. 2. The Premier League deadline for squad lists also is after the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

Madjo last played a competitive game in December, for Metz in Ligue 1.

He played in three friendlies with the senior Luxembourg team in 2025 then changed to represent England at under-17 level.

FIFA allows exemptions for some minor players to make transfers including if a 16- or 17-year-old moves “within the territory of the European Union.” Britain is no longer an EU member.

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