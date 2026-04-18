Mexico arrests alleged drug trafficker considered one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A suspected drug trafficker considered one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Mexico,…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A suspected drug trafficker considered one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as János Balla and also known as Dániel Takács, was captured in the southern state of Quintana Roo, according to Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch.

Balla is wanted in Hungary over drug trafficking accusations and is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, García said on X.

State and federal authorities in a joint statement said Balla was located thanks to information shared by Hungarian security agencies, as well as intelligence and investigative work. They said he was turned over to Mexico’s immigration agency “to determine his immigration status and continue his controlled deportation process to Europe.”

It was not immediately clear if Balla has legal representation.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.