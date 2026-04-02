Edoardo Molinari to return as Luke Donald’s 1st vice captain for Europe at 2027 Ryder Cup

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Team Europe captain Luke Donald said Edoardo Molinari will return as his first vice captain…

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Team Europe captain Luke Donald said Edoardo Molinari will return as his first vice captain for next year’s Ryder Cup.

Molinari worked under Donald in the past two Ryder Cups — the European victories in Rome in 2023 and at Bethpage Black in New York last year.

The biennial contest will be played at Adare Manor in Ireland, in September 2027. Europe has not lost on home soil since 1993.

“It was a very easy decision when Luke called me and asked me if I was willing to help him again. I was obviously very happy,” Molinari said in a statement on Thursday.

“Any time you can get involved in the Ryder Cup, in any role, it’s a great thing and I cannot wait for Adare Manor to come soon enough.”

The 45-year-old Molinari will once again provide key statistical support to Donald and Team Europe.

“Edoardo has been a rock of support to me,” Donald said. “He has made such a difference to our team. He is invaluable from a statistical analysis perspective, in terms of helping me with the qualification system, navigating the ever-changing world of golf.

“He is a very steady head. I always know where I stand with him and he gives me great advice … He is a major factor in our backroom team.”

Molinari’s first time as vice captain was on home soil in Italy, helping Team Europe defeat the United States 16½ – 11½ at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. He returned to the backroom team for the 15-13 win last September.

“He works closely with a number of players,” Donald added. “He is a numbers guy and he is always looking at how to gain those edges, through statistics, through looking at the golf course and how you can set it up to give yourself just a little bit of an edge, which you have a little bit more control over as a home team.

“I’m excited to work with him again. He is so committed, so dedicated and he loves what the Ryder Cup represents. It’s an honor to having him by my side once again.”

Molinari featured as a player in the 2010 Ryder Cup victory in Wales alongside his brother Francesco, who was also a vice captain in Rome and New York.

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