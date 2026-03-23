Shoulder injury rules Leipzig’s Yan Diomande out of Ivory Coast games

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Sought-after young winger Yan Diomande has been sidelined with a shoulder injury which rules him out…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Sought-after young winger Yan Diomande has been sidelined with a shoulder injury which rules him out of the Ivory Coast squad for upcoming friendlies ahead of the World Cup, his club Leipzig said Monday.

The 19-year-old Diomande has shot to prominence this season with 10 goals and seven assists in 26 Bundesliga games since joining Leipzig in July. He’s been linked with a potential transfer to top clubs across Europe.

Leipzig said Diomande “suffered a capsular injury to his left shoulder” in Leipzig’s 5-0 win over Hoffenheim on Friday and that it’s not yet clear how long he will be out.

“Following discussions between all those involved, it has been agreed that the attacker will not join up with Ivory Coast during the international break in order to focus fully on his recovery,” the club added.

Diomande, who grew up in Florida before a spell in Spain with Leganes, has scored three goals in nine games for the Ivory Coast. His national team is due to face South Korea in a friendly Saturday and Scotland three days later. The Ivory Coast is in Group E with Ecuador, Germany and Curacao at the World Cup.

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